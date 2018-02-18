12 handguns stolen within seconds during smash-and-grab burglary

The crime happened at 5:44 a.m. at the Guns N’ Gear on Highway 79 North. (Source: Henry County Sheriff's Office)

A dozen handguns were swiped from a gun store within seconds during a smash-and-grab burglary in Paris, Tennessee.

It happened at 5:44 a.m. Sunday at the Guns N’ Gear on Highway 79 North.

According to police, a silver early 2000’s model Chevrolet Cruz pulled into the parking lot and backed into the front door of the business, destroying it in the process.

That's when four men wearing masks and hoodies jumped out of the car and stole 12 handguns, which were predominantly Glocks. The entire incident only took 29 seconds.

Due to the high probability that this case will turn into a multi-jurisdictional investigation and cross over county and state lines, the ATF is assisting with the investigation.

The ATF and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a substantial reward for information leading to an arrest or information that provides advancement in the investigation.

Tips can be called in to the sheriff’s office at 731-642-1672 or the Crime Tips line at 731-642-0929.