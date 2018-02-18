Group of thieves steal 12 guns from Henry Co. store

Around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, a quartet of thieves broke into Guns N' Gear in Paris, Tennessee and stole a dozen handguns, mostly Glocks.

Surveillance video captured the men backing an older-model Chevrolet Cruz through the door, busting it open, and proceeding to enter the business and steal the weapons. They completed the robbery in under 30 seconds.

Authorities believe that the unidentified suspects will cross county or state lines, so the ATF has been recruited in the investigation. The ATF and the Henry County Sheriff's Office are offering a "substantial reward" for any information that aides in the investigation.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the sheriff's office at 731-642-1672.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.