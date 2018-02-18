United States eliminated from men's team pursuit

The United States team of Joey Mantia, Emery Lehman, and Brian Hansen finished in last place of the team pursuit.

"Team pursuit is tough. All three guys (have) got to be 'on' that day. We knew going in exactly what we needed to do, we were the fourth pair," Joey Mantia said. "We fumbled a little bit in the race and it’s hard to get it back after that. If you fall off by half a second, it ends up being three seconds by the end of the race. We gave it our best, we just didn’t have it today."

South Korea, the Netherlands, Norway, and New Zealand advanced to the semifinal stage of the team purusuit. In the next round, first-place finishers South Korea will take on New Zealand, and the Netherlands will compete against Norway on Feb. 21, at 6:00 a.m. ET.

South Korea are looking to continue the tradition of home rink success in the team pursuit. Two of the three times this race has been contested in the Olympics, the home country has won gold (Canada in 2010 and Italy in 2006).

New Zealand are now on the verge of winning the countries second-ever winter Olympic medal.

"Yeah there's a lot of pressure on us from the whole country but, you know, we've put years and years of work into us," Reyvon Kay said to the media. "We have our own expectations as well, but I think we're pretty fortunate to go through to the next round and we look forward to the challenge."