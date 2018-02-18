Switzerland beats Korea 2-0, advancing to fifth-place game

Switzerland defeated Korea 2-0 in the first classification game of the women’s tournament.

Switzerland had a quick turnaround after suffering a disappointing loss to OAR yesterday. They were bounced out of the quarterfinals in a surprising 6-2 loss. Today brought the question of how the young Swiss squad would rebound. After allowing five goals last night, Switzerland did not start Florence Schelling in goal, Janine Alder got the start instead.

Korea played exceptionally well today, especially considering the last time the two teams met, Korea lost 8-0. Korea’s goalie So Jung Shin had an outstanding game and was the primary reason Korea only lost by two. She made 51 saves, after Switzerland outshot Korea 2-1 in the game.

Switzerland’s relentlessness paid off. In the first period, with just over three minutes to play, Switzerland had its second power play of the night. The Swiss capitalized. Sabrina Zollinger received a perfectly placed pass and found the back of the net giving Switzerland a 1-nothing lead after the first period.

In the second, Korea held steady on defense. But, with just over a minute to go, Switzerland’s Evelina Raselli was able to one-time a puck past Shin.

Switzerland's Alina Muller was held scoreless today for the first time in the tournament. She had a tournament-leading seven goals entering the game. It's the second most in a women's Olympic tournament. She will have one more game to attempt to score two goals to tie the all-time tournament record.

Even though Korea walked away with a lost, they can hold their heads high as it was their best showing in the tournament, and they did it in front of a loud-and-proud-home crowd.

The Swiss will play the winner of the Sweden-Japan game for fifth place in the tournament. Korea is hoping the loser will be Japan, so they get another chance to play their self-described biggest rival in the seventh-eight place game.