Hunting and fishing licenses going on sale in Tennessee

A social worker speaks with News 4 about why she believes the state needs to reform its Safekeeper Law. Under the law, those awaiting trial in county jails across the state can be moved to a state prison if that jail cannot treat an inmate's medical condition.More >>
A social worker speaks with News 4 about why she believes the state needs to reform its Safekeeper Law. Under the law, those awaiting trial in county jails across the state can be moved to a state prison if that jail cannot treat an inmate's medical condition.More >>
The new licenses are valid through February 2019. The 2017-2018 licenses expire Feb. 28.More >>
The new licenses are valid through February 2019. The 2017-2018 licenses expire Feb. 28.More >>
Police say the driver, who was possibly impaired, had a baggy full of prescription pills and was holding a bird that appeared to be parakeet.More >>
Police say the driver, who was possibly impaired, had a baggy full of prescription pills and was holding a bird that appeared to be parakeet.More >>
A mother and her six-year-old daughter were transported to the hospital after a man crashed his pickup truck into their home early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Horn Tavern Road in Fairview. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers are currently searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene on foot.More >>
A mother and her six-year-old daughter were transported to the hospital after a man crashed his pickup truck into their home early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Horn Tavern Road in Fairview. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers are currently searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene on foot.More >>
The Dickson County Fire & Rescue and the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sam Hollow Road on Saturday.More >>
The Dickson County Fire & Rescue and the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sam Hollow Road on Saturday.More >>
Officials say a man has been charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee.More >>
Officials say a man has been charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee.More >>
Three homeless people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their makeshift campsite started to flood.More >>
Three homeless people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their makeshift campsite started to flood.More >>
A Metro officer reportedly discovered a .22 caliber revolver in the teen’s right front pants pocket.More >>
A Metro officer reportedly discovered a .22 caliber revolver in the teen’s right front pants pocket.More >>
The body of an unidentified woman was found in Murfreesboro on Saturday morning.More >>
The body of an unidentified woman was found in Murfreesboro on Saturday morning.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after an argument led to a shooting in Antioch.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after an argument led to a shooting in Antioch.More >>