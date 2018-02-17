Hunting and fishing licenses going on sale in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Licenses for hunting and fishing are going on sale this weekend in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says licenses for hunting and fishing in the state will be available starting Sunday.

The new licenses are valid through February 2019. The 2017-2018 licenses expire Feb. 28.

License sales provide the primary funding for the wildlife resources agency. They can be purchased from the agency's regional offices, its website and its app. License agents also sell the documents.

The licenses feature recreated paintings by Tennessee artist Ralph McDonald. Customers may choose between his renditions of a buck or largemouth bass.

A Social Security number is required to purchase a Tennessee hunting or fishing license.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.