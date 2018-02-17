71-year-old woman leads police on pursuit while in possession of - WSMV News 4

71-year-old woman leads police on pursuit while in possession of parakeet

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) -

A 71-year-old woman reportedly led Mt. Juliet police on a low speed pursuit while in possession of a parakeet. 

It started Saturday night in Mt. Juliet and ended on the James Robertson Parkway exit on Interstate 24.

Police say the driver, who was possibly impaired, had a baggy full of prescription pills and was holding a bird that appeared to be parakeet.

She was arrested following the pursuit.

