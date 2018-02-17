Man, woman pulled to safety during swift water rescue in Dickson

Police say the driver, who was possibly impaired, had a baggy full of prescription pills and was holding a bird that appeared to be parakeet.More >>
A mother and her six-year-old daughter were transported to the hospital after a man crashed his pickup truck into their home early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Horn Tavern Road in Fairview. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers are currently searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene on foot.
The Dickson County Fire & Rescue and the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department were called to Sam Hollow Road on Saturday.
Officials say a man has been charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee.
Three homeless people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their makeshift campsite started to flood.
A Metro officer reportedly discovered a .22 caliber revolver in the teen's right front pants pocket.
One man was transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after an argument led to a shooting in Antioch.
Minutes from meetings attended by the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency show he was not in attendance, yet he received per diem, reimbursement of gas mileage and hotels in order to attend those meetings.
The pothole problems on interstates around Nashville will likely get worse before they get better according to TDOT.
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says applications are now being accepted for adults who want to enroll tuition-free this fall at a community college or technical college.
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.
The bodies of two newborn baby twins were found abandoned in a suitcase in a roadside ditch Friday afternoon.
A Rutherford County judge ruled on Friday that all the stores padlocked during law enforcement's "Operation Candy Crush" raid can now reopen.
One man was transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after an argument led to a shooting in Antioch.
Prince Henrik of Denmark died Tuesday with his wife, Queen Margrethe, at his side. But he will not be buried in the plot next to hers, breaking a centuries-old royal tradition.
The 15-year-old student accused of killing two people in a shooting inside Marshall County High School was arraigned on Friday.
