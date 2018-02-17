Man, woman pulled to safety during swift water rescue in Dickson

It happened on Garners Creek at Sam Hollow Road. (Source: Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department)

A man and woman were pulled to safety during a swift water rescue in Dickson on Saturday.

The Dickson County Fire & Rescue and the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department were called to Garners Creek at Sam Hollow Road.

When they got to the scene, they found the couple on top of their truck waiting for help.

Due to the swift current and high water, officials were concerned that the truck would be swept downstream. Crews used safety vests and rope throw bags to secure the couple and rescue them.

No one was injured in the incident.