Man charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee

Officials say a man has been charged with selling stolen cattle in Tennessee.More >>
Three homeless people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their makeshift campsite started to flood.More >>
A Metro officer reportedly discovered a .22 caliber revolver in the teen’s right front pants pocket.More >>
A mother and her six-year-old daughter were transported to the hospital after a man crashed his pickup truck into their home early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Horn Tavern Road in Fairview. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers are currently searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene on foot.More >>
The body of an unidentified woman was found in Murfreesboro on Saturday morning.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after an argument led to a shooting in Antioch.More >>
Minutes from meetings attended by the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency show he was not in attendance, yet he received per diem, reimbursement of gas mileage and hotels in order to attend those meetings.More >>
The pothole problems on interstates around Nashville will likely get worse before they get better according to TDOT.More >>
The arrest of a man Thursday led Metro Police to two other suspects, as well as cash, drugs and stolen guns.More >>
A Rutherford County judge ruled on Friday that all the stores padlocked during law enforcement's "Operation Candy Crush" raid can now reopen.More >>
