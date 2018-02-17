3 rescued from flooded area in Lebanon

Three homeless people were rescued Saturday afternoon after their makeshift campsite started to flood.

The group became trapped in the wooded area of Legends Drive and S.E. Tater Peeler Road.

Flood water was running swiftly nearby, but the Lebanon Fire Department and Wilson County Emergency Management Agency pulled them to safety.

There was also flooding in the 2800 block of Bluebird Road in Lebanon.

Officials say some areas could continue to see high water throughout the evening.