Police: Teen arrested for carrying stolen pistol - WSMV News 4

Police: Teen arrested for carrying pistol stolen from Mt. Juliet gun store

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A 16-year-old was arrested Friday for reportedly carrying a weapon that was stolen from a Mt. Juliet gun store.

According to Metro police, the teen was walking along 40th Avenue North near Clifton Avenue at 8 p.m., when he started to pick up his pace after spotting an officer.

After speaking with the teen, the officer reportedly discovered a .22 caliber revolver in the teen’s right front pants pocket.

The 16 year old was arrested without incident and taken to juvenile detention.

Federal ATF agents were notified that the stolen gun had been recovered. 

