Murfreesboro police find body of young woman - WSMV News 4

Murfreesboro police find body of young woman

Posted: Updated:
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

Murfreesboro Police confirmed that they found a deceased person near the corner of Hope Way and West College Street early Saturday morning. They described the victim as a young, black female.

It is unknown at this time what the cause of death is, and police have not released an identity.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in that area to call Murfreesboro Police dispatch at 615-893-1311.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.