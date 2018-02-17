Murfreesboro police find body of young woman

Murfreesboro Police confirmed that they found a deceased person near the corner of Hope Way and West College Street early Saturday morning. They described the victim as a young, black female.

It is unknown at this time what the cause of death is, and police have not released an identity.

Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in that area to call Murfreesboro Police dispatch at 615-893-1311.

