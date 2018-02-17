Mikaela Shiffrin gives a peek behind the curtain on her mental state in PyeongChang

Mikaela Shiffrin has zero regrets.

The top skier in the world - one who set lofty expectations aiming for five gold medals in PyeongChang - opted to drop out of the super-G event Saturday, prioritizing rest.

Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom earlier in the week before finishing fourth in the slalom (her favorite event) Friday.

Instead of skiing three days in a row, she chose to skip an event with a desire to come back strong and refreshed.

Shiffrin gave a peak behind the curtain as to her mental state, acknowleding her disappointment of dropping out of an event (that her friend Ester Ledecka won in stunning fashion) but insists she wouldn't change anything:

Due to high winds, the alpine skiing events in PyeongChang were pushed back several days, leaving Shiffrin to race on consecutive days instead of enjoying the standard rest in between.

She also had to make the podium and media rounds after winning gold in her first event, conducting interview after interview as well as attending the entire Thursday medal ceremony.