Mother and daughter injured after car crashes into their home

A mother and her six-year-old daughter were transported to the hospital after a man crashed his pickup truck into their home early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Horn Tavern Road in Fairview. Tennessee Highway Patrol officers are currently searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene on foot.More >>
One man was transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after an argument led to a shooting in Antioch.More >>
Minutes from meetings attended by the executive director of the Upper Cumberland Human Resource Agency show he was not in attendance, yet he received per diem, reimbursement of gas mileage and hotels in order to attend those meetings.More >>
The pothole problems on interstates around Nashville will likely get worse before they get better according to TDOT.More >>
The arrest of a man Thursday led Metro Police to two other suspects, as well as cash, drugs and stolen guns.More >>
A Rutherford County judge ruled on Friday that all the stores padlocked during law enforcement's "Operation Candy Crush" raid can now reopen.More >>
Clarksville Police investigated a possible abduction of a local woman, but later determined it was related to a domestic dispute.More >>
Many people are on high alert following this week's mass shooting in Florida. But this week in Rutherford and Wilson County, vigilance has turned into false rumors spread on social media.More >>
Metro Police confirm one person shot at Looby Library on 11th Ave North and Jennings Street on Friday afternoon.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says applications are now being accepted for adults who want to enroll tuition-free this fall at a community college or technical college.More >>
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >>
The 15-year-old student accused of killing two people in a shooting inside Marshall County High School was arraigned on Friday.More >>
How do you evacuate flu germs from your home and workplace?More >>
Authorities have safely located a 6-year-old boy who had gone missing from his home in Lawrence County.More >>
A Facebook post of a man turning in his rifle is going viral.More >>
Diners can still ask for cheeseburgers or chocolate milk with the kid's meal, but the fast-food company said that not listing them will reduce how often they're ordered.More >>
