Mother and daughter injured after car crashes into their home

A mother and her six-year-old daughter were transported to the hospital after a man crashed his pickup truck into their home early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Horn Tavern Road in Fairview.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officers are currently searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene on foot. His car, a red pickup truck, was towed away from the scene. Considering they are in possession of his vehicle, police believe the suspect will not be hard to locate.

Authorities told News 4 that the injured girl's father chased after the suspect following the crash, but failed to apprehend him. The extent of the victims' injuries is unclear at this time. Police believe the suspect may have been driving under the influence.

