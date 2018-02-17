Choi Min-Jeong cruises to 1500m gold

Choi Min-Jeong demolished her competitors in the 1500m finishing almost a second ahead of the competition, to the delight of the home crowd.

Choi wins South Korea’s third gold medal and fourth overall medal of these Olympics. The 1500m gold is the first medal won by a South Korean woman at these Olympics.

Li Junyu and Kim Boutin followed Choi at the finish line.

The seven-racer A final was made up of Choi (KOR), Kim A-Lang (KOR), Jorien ter Mors (NED), Boutin (CAN), Arianna Fontana (ITA), Petra Jaszapati (HUN), and Junyu (CHN).

Elise Chirstie's (GBN) Olympic jinx continued in the 1500m with yet another penalty due to a crash. In the 500m final last week, Christie was involved in crash, that she believed impeded her but did not recieve the call. In Sochi, Christie was notably disqualified from all three of her events.

Christie was taken to the hospital for exams, with the severity of the injuries unknown. The three-time Olympian is scheduled to race in the 1000m on Feb. 20.

For the second time in PyeongChang, Marianne St-Gelais (CAN) was elminated in a quarterfinal after being penalized. The three-time silver medalist was not happy with the call following her elimnation from the 500m.

"She just fell behind me. There's nothing to call on that," St-Gelais said to the media. "Then they whistle. But I was like, 'There's nothing to do about it, she just fell. We gonna redo the race, redo the start, and everything's gonna be right', but they decided something else."

All three Americans failed to advance to the semifinal stage.

Jessica Kooreman finished fourth in her heat, but was penalized for impeding an opponent, moving her to last place.

Maame Biney took an early lead in her race, but was not able to hold on. The 1500m concludes Biney's Olympic debut.

"Overall, it was amazing. No matter what my result was, I think I would do it again just to have the experience, so I'm ready for the next four years," Biney said to the media about her experience in PyeongChang.

Lana Gehring took a similarly agressive approach early on, but was unable to maintain her pace.





