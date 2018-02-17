Man shot in the back following argument outside Antioch bar - WSMV News 4

Man shot in the back following argument outside Antioch bar

ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

One man was transported to the hospital early Saturday morning after an argument led to a shooting in Antioch.

South officers responded to a shooting call at 3939 Apache Trail, where a man was found in his car with a gunshot wound to the middle of his back. The victim was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

The victim told police that he was involved in an argument outside of Bar Billares Las Nenas and a suspect eventually shot him in the back. The victim then drove a short distance before police responded to the scene.

There are currently no suspect descriptions, but police are still investigating.

