More history for Marit Bjorgen as Norway claims gold in 4x5km relay

Marit Bjorgen became the most decorated female Winter Olympian ever last Saturday.

On Thursday, Bjorgen tied Bjoern Daehlie as the most decorated cross-country skier of all-time.

Now, this.

Bjorgen on Saturday moved into a tie with fellow Norwegian Ole Einar Bjoerndalen as the most decorated Winter Olympian with her 13th medal as Norway claimed gold in the women’s 4x5km relay at the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The 37-year-old Bjorgen overtook the lead from Sweden on the final leg shortly after taking the handoff from Ragnhild Haga, who made up time on the third leg and put Bjorgen in a good position to give Norway a shot at the podium. Norway fell behind on the second leg.

On the first hill climb of the final leg, Bjorgen passed Swedish skier Stina Nilsson and despite a few strong pushes from Nilsson to pass, Bjorgen held off the Swede to secure the gold medal for Norway, its 10th cross-country skiing medal of these Olympics.

Sweden captured the silver medal, finishing two seconds behind Norway. On the relay's second leg, Charlotte Kalla overtook the lead from the Olympic Athletes from Russia and led until Bjorgen skied past Nilsson on the final leg.

OAR took home the bronze medal, with Finland missing the podium. The U.S. finished in fifth place, as its 42-year Olympic medal drought in cross-country skiing lives on for at least another event.

The gold medal for Bjorgen means a few other pieces of history. She takes sole possession of the most decorated cross-country skier ever and the gold – her seventh – gives her the most by an Olympic cross-country skier.

Only Daehlie and Bjoerndalen have more Olympic gold medals, with eight.

Three events into the PyeongChang Games for Bjorgen and she’s made history in each.

Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg and Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen also received a gold medal along with Bjorgen and Haga. Oestberg skied the first leg, while Jacobsen went second.

Receiving silvers for Sweden are Anna Haag, who skied first, Kalla, Ebba Andersson and Nilsson.

Natalia Nepryaeva, Yulia Belorukova, Anastasia Sedova and Anna Nechaevskaya earned bronzes for the OAR.

Cross-country skiing returns Sunday with the men’s 4x10km relay.