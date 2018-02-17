Katie Ledecky wonders whether she is related to Ester Ledecka

After Ester Ledecka won the Olympic super-G gold medal in PyeongChang, another Olympic champion with a similar last name expressed her excitement.

“That's what Ledecka's do” was posted to Katie Ledecky’s Twitter account with three exclamation points:

Even Ledecka, who has never finished better than 19th in a World Cup super-G, was surprised by her Olympic triumph. She exclaimed "How did that happen?" after seeing her time.

Ledecka has been asked about Ledecky before.

“She’s not my sister. But I wish she was because she’s very good,” Ledecka said to the Associated Press in 2016. “I cheer for her every time like we are sisters.”

The Associated Press reported that Ledecka is not related to Ledecky, but Ledecky is not convinced:

Ledecka has a ways to go to catch Ledecky, who has five Olympic swimming gold medals. But Ledecka is not finished in PyeongChang.

The two-sport athlete from the Czech Republic will also compete in Alpine snowboarding in PyeongChang.