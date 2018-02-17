Czech Republic tops Canada in shootout, 3-2

The Olympics saw two firsts Saturday.

The first shootout of the hockey tournament at Kwandong Hockey Centre and Canada's first loss in eight years on the Olympic stage, ending an 11-game winning streak.

65 minutes of tense play between the Czech Republic and Canada wouldn't be enough to determine this one.

The game started off just how the back-to-back gold medal champs wanted it to.

Mason Raymond's redirect infront of the net beat Czech Republic's netminder Pavel Francouz to give Canada the 1-0 lead.

The Czechs pressured Canada immensely but could not seem to find the back of the net.

That was until Czech Republic's Dominik Kubalik found twine at 6:52 in the first to tie the game. Chris Lee tried to clear the puck out of the zone but failed and Kubalik was in the right place at the right time.

Rene Bourque's power-play goal stole the lead back for Canada to end the first frame.

Again the Czech's answered right back, scoring just 25 seconds into the second period.

Michal Jordan got to the loose puck and went topshelf over Scrivens to knot the score once again.

The final frame was filled with defensive errors on both sides but neither team could manage to score, both Scrivens and Francouz stopped every frantic shot they saw as the clock winded down.

To a shootout it went.

Wojtek Wolski scored Canada's lone goal in the shootout.

"I do not know what was going on today. The puck seemed to be bouncing a lot. A couple of times it went high in the air and there were two or three bounces over sticks. We have to find a way to get those pucks and make sure we bear down." Wolski said on the flow of the game.

The Czech Republic received tallies from Petr Koukal and Jan Kovar to secure the upset.

For the Czech's this was just another game, "We didn't worry. We tried to play hard from the first second. We tried to play like against anybody else." explained Roman Cervenka.

With the win, the Czech Republic leads Group A with five points.

They will faceoff against Switzerland at 2:40a.m. on Feb.18th.

Canada has a date with the hometeam Korea at 7:10a.m. on Feb.18th.