Pothole problem will likely get worse before it gets better, officials say

The pothole problems on interstates around Nashville will likely get worse before they get better according to TDOT.

Crews have used 120 tons of patching material this week fixing potholes on I-40, I-65, and I-24 as well as I-440 in Nashville.

“Whenever we have rain events a lot of time potholes come with that,” TDOT spokesperson Kathryn Schulte told News 4. “We’re having to use bagged mix and it’s just a band-aid. We know it’s a band-aid, it’s just temporary. Unfortunately, that’s just how it is.”

Schulte says they’ve received tons of phone calls, emails, and voicemails from the public notifying them of problem areas on the roadways.

Four separate crews are working around the clock to patch the potholes.

Schulte says they’re having to patch a lot of the same areas multiple times.

“As soon as we get everything under control a little bit we get some rain, all those patches loosen up and we have to start all over again,” she added. “Obviously I-440 has a lot of potholes but the permanent fix is the reconstruction project.”

Reconstruction will start sometime either late summer or early fall. Schulte says it will take 3 years to complete the project.

