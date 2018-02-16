Lindsey Vonn finishes off the podium in her first race at 2018 Olympics

Lindsey Vonn, in her first Olympic race since 2010, finished tied for sixth in super-G.

The start of the race was delayed one hour due to strong winds.

Vonn is expected to return to the snow Tuesday in the downhill. She won the 2010 Olympic gold medal in the event.

The next Alpine skiing event is men’s giant slalom on Saturday, when Ted Ligety will race to defend his Olympic title.

