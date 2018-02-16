Redemption for Nathan Chen as he lands five clean quads in his free skate

Nathan Chen is the first skater in history to cleanly execute five quadruple jumps in a free skate. His scored a personal best 215.08 points in the segment, bringing his overall score up to 297.35 after a disappointing short program.
Chen is already an Olympic bronze medalist at the PyeongChang Games for his participation in the team event.
Chen was in first place after his skate, though 15 skaters were still to come. You can watch the men’s free skate in the live stream below.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.