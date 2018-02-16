Police say 1 shot near Looby Library

Metro Police confirm one person shot at Looby Library on 11th Ave North and Jennings Street on Friday afternoon.

Officials on the scene say two suspects are at-large.

News4 crews saw a red Nissan Altima with Georgia plates with a dented bumper and bullet holes in the driver-side door.

There is no word on the current condition of the victim or what caused the shooting to take place.

Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.