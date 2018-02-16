Law enforcement warns about sharing false threats on social media

Many people are on high alert following this week's mass shooting in Florida.

But this week in Rutherford and Wilson County, vigilance spawned false rumors that spread on social media.

These days, young people constantly post on social media, but authorities say there is no "joking around" when it comes to a threat posted online.

“With everything that's happened around us, across the country, even if they're joking or making a mockery out of something, we're not going to tolerate that," said Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff's Office.

Vigilance is good, Moore says, but not necessarily when it comes to social media.

“Social media is a very powerful tool, and it can work both good and bad,” he said.

“It's amazing the tips we get from parents or someone sees something at night on social media," said Sgt. Chris Gilmore, the student resource officer supervisor for Cheatham County. "They report it, and we follow up on it."

Gilmore believes parents need to be mindful of what their children are posting on social media.

“Ultimately, we want to stop it before it starts," said Gilmore. "We want to stop it at the house. Ultimately, it boils back to the parents as well.”

As for the false reports circulating, Moore says it is better for people to say something to police than just re-sharing it online.

“We just encourage parents, students, not to post anything that isn't factual," Moore said. "If they do have something that may be related to a crime, or that needs quick attention, contact law enforcement -- don't spread it on social media.”

School officials in Rutherford County say rumors about threats being made toward several schools are completely false and have reason to believe students are sharing these rumors to get out of school.

