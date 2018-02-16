Clarksville Police investigating possible abduction of woman

Clarksville Police say they are investigating the possibility of a local abduction, but have very little information at this time.

Officials say around 2:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Short Street and Sandburg drive.

A witness showed officers a photo and video of what appears to be a white woman in a chokehold by a black male that forced her into a Black Hyundai sedan.

Police say they do not know the identities of the possible victim or assailant -- all they have are the video and picture.

Officials say officers are actively investigating the tip and working to enhance the photo and video for more information.

If you see the vehicle or occupants of matching descriptions, call 911.

