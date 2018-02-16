Clarksville Police investigating possible abduction of woman

Rutherford County law enforcement officials have closed 23 stores that were selling products containing CBD, but distributors and local industry reps argue the products are completely legal in Tennessee.More >>
Many people are on high alert following this week's mass shooting in Florida. But this week in Rutherford and Wilson County, vigilance has turned into false rumors spread on social media.More >>
Metro Police confirm one person shot at Looby Library on 11th Ave North and Jennings Street on Friday afternoon.More >>
Thousands of Metro Nashville Public Schools employees are learning more about what to do if they find themselves in the middle of an active shooter situation.More >>
Clarksville Police say they are investigating the possibility of a local abduction, but have no information except a blurry photo and video.More >>
The 15-year-old student accused of killing two people in a shooting inside Marshall County High School was arraigned on Friday.More >>
Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper is urging Tennessee's Republican-led legislature to use $29 million-plus in federal money on backup paper ballots, citing concerns from national security experts over...More >>
Metro Police are searching for a man convicted of second-degree murder who cannot be located now by his probation officer or the police department.More >>
Two Nashville teens were arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Tuesday evening after pulling a loaded gun on an officer, officials say.More >>
We have to warn you, some of what you're about to see is intense. This shocking body-camera footage shows Cheatham Co. deputies reviving an opioid abuser from an overdose...not once, twice, but the fourth time.More >>
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday that all families who lost loved ones in the shooting have been notified.More >>
Airline employee Denice Miracle is credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficking plot. She said she first noticed something was wrong when the girls approached the check-in counter with their bags -- but no ID.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says applications are now being accepted for adults who want to enroll tuition-free this fall at a community college or technical college.More >>
A Christian County High School student has been arrested for allegedly making threats to "shoot up the school."More >>
We have to warn you, some of what you're about to see is intense. This shocking body-camera footage shows Cheatham Co. deputies reviving an opioid abuser from an overdose...not once, twice, but the fourth time.More >>
Police are searching for two teens who robbed a gas station in west Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
School officials in Rutherford County say that threats being made toward several schools are "completely false."More >>
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are separating.More >>
Two Nashville teens were arrested and booked into juvenile detention on Tuesday evening after pulling a loaded gun on an officer, officials say.More >>
