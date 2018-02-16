Metro Schools employees, police take part in 'active aggressor' training

On Friday, thousands of Metro Nashville Public Schools employees learned more about what to do if they find themselves in the middle of an active shooter situation.

The training center is an old school with hallways and classrooms, providing the perfect simulation setting.

The district saw the need for additional active aggressor training and began this training more than two years ago.

“It's a stressful situation we put our people in," said James Wheeler, executive director of MNPS security. "But we know if we drill like it's real, then we respond accordingly if that time comes to us.”

More than 11,000 MNPS employees and 1,000 Metro Police officers took part in the training.

