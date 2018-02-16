Marshall Co. KY school shooter identified, indicted for murder

The 15-year-old student accused of killing two people and injuring others in a shooting inside Marshall County High School was arraigned on Friday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP said in a news release Gabriel R. Parker, 15, of Hardin, KY, was arraigned in Marshall County Circuit Court on Friday after being indicted on two counts of murder and 14 counts of first-degree assault.

Parker is accused of bringing a gun to Marshall County High School on Jan. 23 and opening fire on his classmates.

RELATED: Gunman in custody after 2 killed, 21 injured in KY high school shooting | Parents relieved after children found safe after school shooting | In recordings, officers describe frightening shooting scene at Marshall County HS | AP: 2 dead, 17 injured in Kentucky school shooting; suspect held | CNN: 2 killed and 17 others injured in Kentucky high school shooting

The 15-year-old student accused of killing two people - Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15 - in the shooting inside the school. There were 14 other students shot and seven others injured while trying to leave the school.

Parker was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and has been held in a juvenile detention center in Paducah, KY, since his arrest. He will be tried as an adult.

Five patients were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, including Cope, and another patient was transported by ambulance after the shooting. The last patient from the school was released from the hospital last week.

Social media gives us a glimpse into Gabriel Parker's life before Jan. 23. His Instagram account paints a picture of a 15-year-old who played the tuba and enjoyed fireworks.

Other pictures show the student played in the school band. His most recent post referenced "The Rifleman's Creed," which is a Marine Corps doctrine.

Within hours of the shooting, friends and family rushed to defend Gabriel Parker.

On Facebook, his stepsister wrote, "He isn't a monster...he is a kid who is hurting."

Compassion even came from one of the shooting victims herself. A teen posted a picture of herself to Snapchat, stating she was awaiting surgery for a bullet wound.

"The boy who did this was hurting too and we can't hate him," she wrote.

Parker's social media accounts were deactivated shortly after the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.