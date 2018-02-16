Police searching for man convicted of murder

Laquintaze Buford, 24, cannot be located by his probation officer or the police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro Police are searching for a man convicted of second-degree murder who cannot be located now by his probation officer or the police department.

Police said Laquintaze Buford, 24, received a 10-year probate sentence last year. They also want to know whether he is tied to other crimes.

Police said Buford has distinctive tattoos on his face but is not believed to presently have the long hair depicted in available pictures.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Buford should contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

