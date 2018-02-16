Judge rules padlocked Rutherford stores can reopen - WSMV News 4

Judge rules padlocked Rutherford stores can reopen

Authorities have padlocked 23 businesses in Rutherford County. (WSMV) Authorities have padlocked 23 businesses in Rutherford County. (WSMV)
MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) -

A Rutherford County judge ruled on Friday that all the stores padlocked during raids during Operation Candy Crush can be reopened.

Circuit Court Judge Royce Taylor said the 23 stores closed for selling CBD products could reopen. Keys and cash registers are being returned to the business owners.

A hearing will be held on March 19 to determine whether the product is legal or not.

Sixteen of the defendants had arraignment hearings on Friday in front of Taylor. All 16 entered not guilty pleas.

Rutherford County law enforcement officials raided the 23 stores on Monday after Taylor entered an order to padlock the businesses for selling products containing cannabidiol, commonly referred to CBD, that distributors and local industry representatives argue are legal in Tennessee.

During a press conference on Monday, Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said there were 21 people indicted for selling the products.

Those entering not guilty pleas on Friday were Louis Berbert, Ehab Ezat Malaty, Stacey Hamilton,  Fredrick Sublett, Samy Agly, Neven E. Mansour, Mary Ruth Hamilton, Michael A. Marcous, George A. Hanna, Gina Marie Ritter, Scott Ritter, Ayoob M. Ayoob, Alaa Mankarious, Marian G. Tadrous, Eskander G. Eskander, Margret A. Fouad and James Rieves.

The businesses padlocked were Lascassas: Last Stop Market, 6858 Lascassas Pike; Murfreesboro: Vapesboro. 1675 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Stop-N-Go, 1624B New Salem Highway, Stop-N-Shop, 490 St. Andrews Dr., Enchanted Planet, 109 E. Lytle St., T&B Tobacco & Beer, 5524 NW Broad St., Quick Stop Discount Tobacco and Beer, 1722 S. Rutherford Blvd., 99 Cents Discount Tobacco, 3325 Memorial Blvd., Kaleidoscope, 3325 Memorial Blvd., Y&H Discount Tobacco and Beer, 2075 Lascassas Pike, A&M Tobacco & Beer, 2075 Lascassas Pike; Kaleidoscope, 2992 S. Church St., Magical Vapors, 517 W. Main St. Smyrna: Kwik Sak, 1219 Hazelwood Dr., TN Vape & Smoke, 901 Rock Springs Rd., Stop & Shop Tobacco & Beer, 901 Rock Springs Rd., One Stop Shop Tobacco & Beer, 1872 Almaville Rd., Magical Vapors, 505 E. Enon Springs Rd., Cloud 9, 105 Jefferson St. La Vergne: Waldron Market, 606 Waldron Rd., Family Market Discount Tobacco and Beer, 546 Waldron Rd., Tobacco Brew & Chew, 5104 Waldron Rd., La Vergne Vapor, 5234 Murfreesboro Rd.

