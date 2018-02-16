Car burglar caught in act in Clarksville

Derrick Harris was charged with two counts of vehicle burglary by Clarksville Police. (Photo: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

Police stopped a vehicle burglar in the act in Clarksville early Friday morning, according to a news release.

Officers spotted a man inside a fenced lot at a towing company in the 2500 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

When officers entered the lot, they found a man identified as Derrick Harris hiding underneath a vehicle.

Officers found two vehicles had been broken into. There were other vehicles which had been rummaged through, but nothing was taken, according to the news release.

Harris was charged with two counts of vehicle burglary and is being held on $60,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.