What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Lindsey Vonn in Primetime, USA vs. OAR men's hockey

There is a plethora of events for you to feast your eyes on in PyeongChang tonight.

Curling continues round-robin play for both the men's and women's teams. Medals will be presented in the women's 4x5km relay of cross-country skiing. Maama Biney looks to bounce back in the women's 1500m, and medals will be presented for the men's 1000m in short track. There are also a variety of freestyle skiing events ranging from aerials to ski jumping.

The United States men's hockey team also returns to action when it faces the OAR. The U.S. would clinch a spot in the quarterfinals with a win or draw. The women's hockey tournament also continues with some quarterfinal matchups.

Get your skeleton fix before it's over. The final two runs for the women are tonight. Who will go home with a medal? You'll have to tune in to find out.

Primetime on NBC

After back-to-back disappointing performances in the short program, Nathan Chen is on the brink of being taken out of medal contention. He made mistakes on every required jump and is currently sitting in 17th place with a score of 82.27. Adam Rippon fared much better in his routine, scoring 87.95 to put him in seventh place. Vincent Zhou, the youngest member on Team USA, landed the first quad Lutz in his program. He is sitting in 12th place with a score of 84.53. Yuzuru Hanyu is in first place, and depending on the outcome tonight, he could be on his way to the top of the podium.

Mikaela Shiffrin will not be competing in the super-G because she did not enough time to properly prepare between events but Lindsay Vonn will be competing in the super-G. Vonn, who took home the bronze in this event eight years ago in Vancouver, is hopeful she will do even better this time around in PyeongChang.

The women’s skeleton will also conclude tonight in Primetime. Jacqueline Loelling, the reigning world champion from Germany, currently leads the competition after the first two runs, while Austria's Janine Flock is just .02 seconds behind. Meanwhile, Great Britain’s Lizzy Yarnold, the defending gold medalist, sits in third.

Take a look back at this morning's women's aerials finals, where Team USA's rising star Madison Olsen attempted to turn heads in her first Olympics. She competed in a stacked field, which featured 2014 gold medalist Alla Tsuper and fellow Belarusian Hanna Huskova as well as a trio of strong Chinese skiers: Sochi silver medalist Xu Mengtao, Kong Fanyu and Zhang Xin.

Watch on TV: NBC 8p.m. ET/ 5p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports App: Stream LIVE here

Hockey

The men's tournament is truly wide open. It's anyone's game this year, as we've already seen a number of surprises early in the preliminary round: Slovakia upset pre-tournament favorite OAR, while Slovenia edged Team USA in overtime. Meanwhile, host South Korea—despite its 2-1 loss to the Czech Republic—believes it can stir things up in the tournament after a solid debut.

The U.S has a date with the OAR at 7:10a.m. ET with pole position in Group B on the line, meaning both teams are hungry for a win. A win or draw would clinch the U.S. a spot in the quarterfinals.

Men's Preliminary Round

CAN vs. CZE Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT



KOR vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT



OAR vs. USA Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT



SLO vs. SVK Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT







There are two quarterfinal games in the women's hockey tournament on tonight. Start your night off with the Olympic Athletes from Russia taking on Switzerland. Talk about two polar opposite teams—OAR has lost every game in the tournament so far while the Swiss are undefeated in group play. The OAR women can't seem to find their groove in PyeongChang. The team has struggled to score, though OAR was finally able to grab a goal in its 5-1 loss to Finland.

Meanwhile, the Swiss are undefeated largely thanks to dominance between the pipes: Florence Schelling has broken the Olympic record for wins in a single tournament (9). Switzerland has been solid offensively thanks to Sara Benz and Alina Muller, who have consistenly put the puck in the net.

Women's Quarterfinals

OAR vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT



FIN vs. SWE Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT

Curling

Spend some quality time with curling, as both the men's and women's round-robin tournaments continue. The U.S. women will take on the Olympic Athletes from Russia and then turn their attention to Canada. The Canadians, who entered the tournament as gold medal favorites, have started round robin play with three straight losses.

Women's Round-Robin Tournament

SUI vs. SWE Stream Live Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT



OAR vs. USA Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT



JPN vs. CHN Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT



DEN vs. GBR Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT



OAR vs. JPN Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT



CHN vs. JPN Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT



KOR vs. GBR Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT



USA vs. CAN Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

Men's Round-Robin Tournament

KOR vs. GBR Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT



SUI vs. NOR Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT



JPN vs. ITA Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

Cross-Country Skiing

The U.S women will ski for their first Olympic medal. This women's team is the best the U.S. has had at the Games and will be quite the competition for medal favorites Finland and Norway.

Women's 4x5km Relay: Stream LIVE Here 4:30a.m. ET/ 1:30a.m. PT

Short Track

Catch Maame Biney in action as the women's 1500m starts this morning. After a dissapointing 500m, she is looking to rebound in this event.

Womens 1500m and Men's 1000m Finals: Stream LIVE Here 5:00a.m. ET / 2:00a.m. PT

Freestyle Skiing

With medals being given out for two events (women's ski slope and men's large hill ski jumping) and men's aerials just getting started, get your thrills (and probably spills) in with freestyle skiing. In women's ski slopestyle, Team USA's Devin Logan is back after winning silver at the 2014 Sochi Games. Maddie Voisin is another American to watch.

Women's Ski Slope Preliminary Round: Stream LIVE Here 8:00p.m. ET / 4:00p.m. PT



Women's Ski Slope Final: Stream LIVE Here 11:00p.m. ET / 8:00p.m. PT

Men's Aerials Preliminary Round: Stream LIVE Here 6:00a.m. ET / 3:00a.m. PT



Ski Jumping Men's Large Hill Final: Stream LIVE Here 7:30a.m. ET / 4:30a.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

After several postponements earlier in the week due to less-than-ideal weather conditions, Alpine skiing is finally underway. Gold medal favorite Mikaela Shiffrin will not be competiting in the women's super-G. Lindsey Vonn, who took home the bronze in Vancouver in this event, is a contender to take home another medal. Look for Switzerland's Lara Gut to be in the medal mix as well.

Women's super-G: Stream LIVE Here 9:00p.m. ET / 6:00p.m. PT

Figure Skating

There will be medals on the line for the men as they finish up competition with the free skate. Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu fought to defend his 2014 Sochi title with a strong short program that put him in first going into the free skate. U.S. skater Adam Rippon sits in seventh with Team USA's youngest Olympian Vincent Zhou in the 12th spot. American medal hopeful Nathan Chen had an uncharacteristically disappointing skate, landing in 17th after several crucial mistakes.

Stream LIVE Here 8:00p.m. ET / 4:00p.m. PT

Skeleton

Watch the the women's skeleton's third and fourth runs, featuring Jacqueline Loelling, Janine Flock and Lizzy Yarnold, from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. Stream LIVE Here 6:20a.m. ET / 3:20a.m. PT

Biathlon

Darya Domracheva will attempt to defend her 2014 gold medal in PyeongChang. 2018 has treated her well, as she won the last mass start at the Worlds on Jan. 21, edging Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia and Finland's Kaisa Makararien. Team USA will have one American in the race: Susan Dunklee claimed the silver medal in Sochi four years ago and will look to improve here in PyeongChang.

Women's 12.5km Mass Start: Stream LIVE Here 6:15a.m. ET / 3:15a.m. PT





