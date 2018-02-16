Bank robbery reported in Auburn, KY

Authorities are looking for the suspect of a robbery at The Auburn Bank and Trust Banking Company. (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

Authorities are investigating a bank robbery at The Auburn Bank and Trust Banking Company on Thursday morning.

The robbery at the bank, located at 218 W. Main St., was reported to the Auburn Police Department at 9:45 a.m.

The Kentucky State Police said in a news release that the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from bank tellers.

The suspect got an undisclosed amount of currency. He left on foot headed westbound on West Main.

Kentucky State Police said the suspect was a black male with a medium build. He was wearing black clothing, a ski mask and gloves during the robbery.

If you have information about the suspect, contact Kentucky State Police at 270-782-2010.

