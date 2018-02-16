School officials in Rutherford County say that threats being made toward several schools are "completely false."

School officials in Rutherford County say that threats being made toward several schools are "completely false."

Christian County student arrested for allegedly threatening to 'shoot up the school'

A Christian County High School student has been arrested for allegedly making threats to "shoot up the school."

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday in connection with the threat.

According to police, the student made threats on Thursday to "bring a gun and shoot up the school."

The student was taken into custody on the school bus. He reportedly told detectives that the threat was "meant as a joke."

Several students reported the student to a teacher after overhearing the comments.

Police are withholding the name of the suspect, who is charged with terroristic threatening. He is being held at McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Paducah, KY.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.