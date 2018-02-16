Meet Lindsey Vonn's inspiration: Her grandfather

When Lindsey Vonn takes to the slopes for the super-G at the 2018 Winter Olympics, she'll be carrying with her the memory of her biggest fan and supporter -- her late grandfather, Don Kildow.
Vonn, who took home the bronze in this event eight years ago in Vancouver, said she wants so badly to do well for her grandfather while competing in PyeongChang.
