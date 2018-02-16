'Trash for Cash' program pays volunteer groups to clean up roads

Officials in Spring Hill have come up with a way to beautify the roads and also save taxpayer money.

The Cash for Trash program allows volunteers from nonprofit groups to clean up trash and claim $75 per mile for their work.

City officials say this is significantly cheaper than what taxpayers would pay for public works employees to do the same job.

Spring Hill communications director Jamie Page said volunteers only have to be 12 years old to participate but need to have parents or guardians with them.

This is an opportunity for nonprofit groups like students or scout troops to get community service hours.

To participate in the program, email Spring Hill Stormwater Coordinator Tyler Scroggins at tscroggins@springhilltn.org.

Click here for more information about the Cash for Trash program.

