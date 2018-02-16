School resource officer making big difference in students' lives

Deputy Jamie Haynes is connecting with students and staff at Franklin Elementary School. (WSMV)

Her job is to protect, but a Williamson County school resource officer is going above and beyond.

Deputy Jamie Haynes has only been working at Franklin Elementary School since last fall, but leaders say she is already making an impact on students' lives every single day.

With a smile on her face, Haynes is protecting every single person in the building while connecting with children and teachers on a personal level.

"She has become one of our family. She's in the halls regularly building relationships. Kids are drawn to her because of her proactive stance for relationships," said Principal David Esslinger.

Haynes said she has always caught off-guard when parents thank her for her service. It is something she is happy to do.

"You can see that she puts so much heart into what she does here at our school. She makes such an effort to know all the kids and their personalities," said second-grade teacher Rebecca Parks.

However, Haynes says the teachers are the real heroes.

"They put everything they have into changing these kids' lives. They're the true heroes. It is my pleasure to ensure that they have a safe environment to do so," Haynes said.

The school resource officer program is an extension of the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

