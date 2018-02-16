Men's Curling Day 3: Team USA falls to Sweden, cruises to win over Denmark

The United States men’s curling team registered a 1-1 record in day three of round robin play.

Full coverage of both the United States’ matchups is below:

Session Two

United States 9, Denmark 5

Team USA found its way back in the win column Friday morning.

The United States, skipped by John Shuster, snapped a two-game losing streak with a 9-5 win over Denmark in a men’s round robin match at Gangneung Curling Centre. The victory moved the U.S.’s record to 2-2 with five games to play.

The United States tallied two points in the first end and then took a commanding 4-0 with a steal of two in the following frame.

Denmark had a chance to cut its deficit on the final shot in the fourth end. But, it sent the last stone through an open house and out of the scoring area, allowing the United States to add two more points to its advantage.

Denmark finally scored two points in the fifth and tallied another one end later.

But it was too little too late. Team USA tacked on two more in the seventh frame and recorded another point in the ninth, forcing Denmark to concede.

Shuster’s team opened round robin play with an 11-7 victory over South Korea. But it was topped by Italy and Sweden in its next two games before the win over Denmark.

The United States will return to action Saturday when it faces Japan at 7:05 p.m. ET.

Session One

Sweden 10, United States 4

For the second night in a row the U.S. men’s curling team put themselves in a hole early and were unable to recover.

After giving up a five point end to Italy a night ago, the U.S. allowed Sweden to score four in the first end Thursday night, and two more in the fourth and eighth for a 10-4 win.

Sweden’s team, led by Skip Niklas Edin, scored a double takeout on their second to last throw in the first to put three red stones alone at the top of the house. Team USA Skip John Shuster tried to go around the cluster to the button, but threw too hard and went through the house, setting up an easy four points early.

Edin’s squad stole another point in the second after Shuster used the hammer to try to knock the only red stone out of the house and blank the end. But the throw wasn’t quite hard enough and Sweden’s stone sat clipped on the backside just enough to count.

“I had to draw to force them to one there. I was a tiny bit light there with my first one and I just overcompensated. I was trying to give it six more feet and it went ten more feet,” Shuster said to reporters after the game. “You can’t give up four points to Niklas Edin in the first end and expect to have a win. Out there, after something like that, you are just trying to battle and find deuces and those guys made every double that we showed them.”

The U.S. scored their first point in the third end, but allowed two more Swedish points in the fourth. Sweden led 7-2 at the midway point.

Shuster’s squad looked to try to mount a comeback by scoring two in the seventh, but Sweden responded with two of their own in the eighth, forcing the U.S. to concede the final two ends for the loss.

Other day three scores:

Here are the results of every other matchup from day three of the men’s tournament.

Canada 7, South Korea 6

South Korea’s comeback against the tournament favorite came up just short Friday morning.

Canada tallied three points in the third frame to take a lead. The Canadians then tacked on a score in the fifth and three total points in the seventh and eighth ends to push its advantage to 7-3.

South Korea registered two points in the ninth end to cut its deficit to 7-5 with one frame to play. Canada, however, knocked a South Korea stone out of the scoring area on its final shot to seal the win.

Canada moved to 4-0 in round robin play with the victory while South Korea remains winless.

Switzerland 6, Japan 5

Switzerland appeared to be heading for an easy win when it scored three points in the opening end. Instead, the matchup came down to the final frame.

Japan cut its deficit to one with two points in the second end but Switzerland responded with scores in the third and sixth to increase its lead to 5-3. Japan, however, tied the game in the ninth end with two points.

But Switzerland ultimately came away with the win when it scored in the 10th frame. Its record is now 2-2 in round robin play.

Sweden 8, Great Britain 6

Great Britain held a lead throughout the early stages of the game. But one big end swung the momentum in Sweden’s favor.

The Swedish team turned a 5-3 deficit into a one-point advantage with three points in the seventh end.

Great Britain evened the score in the eighth before Sweden secured the win with two points one end later.

Sweden now holds a 4-0 record and is tied atop the standings with tournament favorite Canada. Great Britain fell to 2-2 with the loss.

Norway 7, South Korea 5

Norway scored two points in each of the second, fifth and eighth ends Thursday on the way to a 7-5 victory over Korea.

The Korean team only scored more than one point in one end, the ninth. Those two points helped them get within one, 6-5, setting up a final end showdown.

In the 10th end, Korea had two rocks in the house, but Norway's Thomas Ulsrud knocked one out, maintaining their spot on the button for the winning point.

Norway picks up their first win in PyeongChang to improve to 1-2 overall.

Denmark 6, Italy 4

Denmark went five straight ends without scoring, but in the end it didn't matter as they were able to defeat Italy 6-4.

Denmark, led by Skip Rasmus Stjerne, only scored in three ends, but every one of them was for multiple points. They scored two in the first, third and ninth ends, while holding Italy to just single points in the second, fifth, sixth and 10th.

Denmark picks up their first win of the Games, while Italy is now 2-2.