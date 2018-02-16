Rutherford County Schools: Rumors about threats are 'completely false'

School officials in Rutherford County say that threats being made toward several schools are "completely false."

James Evans, the spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools, said a number of false rumors have been spreading to parents and students.

Evans said no credible threats have been made against any school in Rutherford County.

Evans sent this message to parents on Friday:

Unfortunately, there have been a number of FALSE RUMORS that are spreading around that threats have been made against various Rutherford County Schools. These rumors are COMPLETELY FALSE and there have been no credible threats made against ANY Rutherford County School. Law enforcement has been investigating all morning and has learned these rumors are being spread nationally and that we have some students who are perpetuating these in an attempt to get out of school today. Please know that we place a priority on school safety and we investigate all reports of threats made against schools. We ask that you please speak to your children about the importance of not spreading false information about threats. Doing so causes nothing but panic and disruption to the educational environment. Thank you for your help.

Officials in La Vergne addressed concerns from parents and students about an alleged threat made toward the high school.

According to the school district, the rumors about the threats at La Vergne High School were "thoroughly investigated" Thursday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation, and authorities are saying that the threat was deemed "not credible."

"We will continue to be diligent in providing a safe environment at LHS for our students, faculty and staff," said school officials in a tweet.

Rumors regarding threats made to LHS were thoroughly investigated Thurs. morning by the Admin and RuCo Sheriff’s Department. This particular threat was deemed not credible. We will continue to be diligent in providing a safe environment at LHS for our students, faculty and staff. — LHS (@LHSintheNews) February 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.