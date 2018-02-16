La Vergne school officials say rumors about threat are 'not credible'

Officials in La Vergne are addressing concerns from parents and students about an alleged threat made toward the high school.

According to the school district, the rumors about the threats at La Vergne High School were "thoroughly investigated" Thursday morning.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation.

Authorities are saying that the threat was deemed "not credible."

"We will continue to be diligent in providing a safe environment at LHS for our students, faculty and staff," said school officials in a tweet.

Rumors regarding threats made to LHS were thoroughly investigated Thurs. morning by the Admin and RuCo Sheriff’s Department. This particular threat was deemed not credible. We will continue to be diligent in providing a safe environment at LHS for our students, faculty and staff. — LHS (@LHSintheNews) February 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.