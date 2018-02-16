3 teens arrested after crashing stolen car in East Nashville - WSMV News 4

3 teens arrested after crashing stolen car in East Nashville

Three juveniles are in custody after they crashed a stolen car in East Nashville.

Police said the vehicle was hit by another car at the intersection of South 6th Street and Fatherland Street.

On Thursday night, officers tried stopping the car after the suspects tried carjacking another vehicle along Charlotte Pike in west Nashville.

News 4 is working to get more information about the suspects.

