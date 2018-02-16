Phillips scores 29, Tennessee Tech downs Austin Peay 86-80 - WSMV News 4

Phillips scores 29, Tennessee Tech downs Austin Peay 86-80

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Curtis Phillips Jr. scored a career-high 29 points with four 3-pointers, grabbed seven rebounds and had three steals to lead Tennessee Tech to an 86-80 win over Austin Peay on Thursday night to end a three-game skid.

Kajon Mack scored 19 points with seven assists and Shaq Calhoun added 16 points for the Golden Eagles (17-11, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference), who hit 10 3-pointers and shot 53 percent from the field to sweep the season series against the Governors.

Austin Peay closed to 43-39 on Dayton Gumm's dunk early in the second half, but Tennessee Tech pulled ahead on a 10-0 run and twice led by 14. Gumm's jumper with 14 seconds left made it 85-78 before Zach Glotta missed a 3 with five seconds left with Terry Taylor's layup closed the scoring.

Calhoun's 3 amid an 11-0 run put the Golden Eagles up for good, 18-16, and they led 36-28 at halftime behind Phillips' 11 points.

Averyl Ugba scored 19 points and Gumm added 16 for the Governors (15-12, 10-5), who saw their eight-game home win streak end.

