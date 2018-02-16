Belmont beats Eastern Kentucky 84-73, remains tied for first

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Amanze Egekeze scored 19 points and had 10 rebounds, Austin Luke also scored 19 and Belmont defeated Eastern Kentucky 84-73 on Thursday night to remain in a first-place tie with Murrray State in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Kevin McClain added 15 points and Dylan Windler 13 for Belmont (21-7, 13-2), which shot 59 percent and made 14 of 31 from the arc. Luke sank three consecutive 3-pointers late, the final one making it 77-64 with 3:49 left.

Nick Mayo's one blocked shot gave him the EKU record of 116 in his career, surpassing Mike Smith (1987-92). Mayo scored 21 points, which sent him past the 1,500 career mark. JacQuess Hobbs, Dujuanta Weaver and Zach Charles scored 14 points each.

Belmont led 41-29 at halftime. EKU (9-19, 3-12) got within three at 47-44 with 16 minutes remaining with a 15-4 run but the Bruins scored the next seven points to lead by 10 and remained up by at least six thereafter.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.