Film based on Tennessee State coach airing this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A film based on the story of a woman who became the first female coach of a men's Division I golf team while at Tennessee State University is airing this weekend.

"From the Rough" tells about Catana Starks' journey. It is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. EST on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday on BET Her, a spin-off of Black Entertainment Television.

Tennessee State says the film was released in select theaters in 2014. Taraji P. Henson plays a fictionalized version of Starks named Cassandra Turner.

Starks, who retired in 2011 as head of TSU's Department of Human Performance and Sport Sciences, guided the team to a Division I record win for the National Minority Championship.

Starks says she believes the film will inspire others to work to do their best and "never give up."

