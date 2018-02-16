Adults can now apply for Tennessee's tuition-free schooling

Three juveniles are in custody after they crashed a stolen car in East Nashville.More >>
Matthew Tkachuk and Dougie Hamilton each had a goal and an assist in the Calgary Flames' 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.More >>
A film based on the story of a woman who became the first female coach of a men's Division I golf team while at Tennessee State University is airing this weekend.More >>
Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam says applications are now being accepted for adults who want to enroll tuition-free this fall at a community college or technical college.More >>
Police are searching for two teens who robbed a gas station in west Nashville on Thursday night.More >>
Fire engineer Jason Dickey, 38, was killed and four other firefighters were injured when a wall collapsed on Monday.More >>
On Thursday, Nikolas Cruz confessed to being the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, according to a report from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Metro Police Chief Steve Anderson ordered the formation of a multi-component task force to address a string of violent crimes in Green Hills and other nearby neighborhoods perpetrated by two separate groups of teens area in the last week.More >>
We have to warn you, some of what you're about to see is intense. This shocking body-camera footage shows Cheatham Co. deputies reviving an opioid abuser from an overdose...not once, twice, but the fourth time.More >>
Williamson County Schools will be closed on Monday so system administrators can review and revisit safety plans.More >>
