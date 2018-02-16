2 teens wanted in armed robbery at west Nashville gas station - WSMV News 4

2 teens wanted in armed robbery at west Nashville gas station

Two teens robbed a gas station on Harding Pike. (WSMV) Two teens robbed a gas station on Harding Pike. (WSMV)
Police are searching for two teens who robbed a gas station in west Nashville on Thursday night.

The robbery happened just after 11:40 p.m. at the Mapco on Harding Pike, which is right next to the Hill Center at Belle Meade.

The robbers held the clerk at gunpoint as they stole money out of the register and grabbed candy bars.

Police have not released a specific description of the suspects, who were both wearing black hoodies and sweatpants.

