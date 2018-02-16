Reigning champ Yuzuru Hanyu leads headed into free skate

Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan is in position to be the first man to repeat as Olympic champion since American Dick Button did it in 1948 and 1952.

Hanyu, who is also the reigning world champion, scored 111.68 points in Thursday’s short program, the second-highest score ever recorded. (Second only to himself, set earlier this season.)

His loyal fans showered the ice with Winnie the Pooh after he finished his program.

Hanyu was away from competition for three months due to damaged ligaments in his ankle sustained in November.







Hanyu’s training partner, Javier Fernandez, is poised to win Spain’s first-ever figure skating medal. Fernandez scored 107.58 points. The two share two-time Olympic silver medalist Brian Orser as a coach at their Toronto, Canada rink.

Hanyu’s countryman Shoma Uno, who earned silver at the 2017 World Championships, placed third in the short program with 104.17 points. Should Uno and Hanyu land on the podium together, it will be the first time since 2002 that two men of the same country share an Olympic podium. Back in Salt Lake City, Russia’s Alexei Yagudin struck gold and Yevgeny Plushenko earned the silver.









China’s Jin Boyang finished fourth by a slim margin, just 0.85 points. Jin won the Four Continents Championships over Uno last month, and can become the first Chinese man to win an Olympic medal in the men’s event.

Dmitri Aliev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, placed fifth with 98.98 points. Three-time world champion Patrick Chan– who earlier in PyeongChang became the first Canadian man to win a gold medal, captured in the team event – placed sixth with 90.01 points.

The highest-finishing U.S. man was Adam Rippon, who scored 87.95 points to place seventh. Earlier in the Games, Rippon earned a bronze medal in the team event.

Vincent Zhou is the youngest U.S. athlete competing in PyeongChang. In his Olympic debut, he completed the first-ever quad Lutz on Olympic ice. His short program earned a personal best score of 84.53 points and he qualified for the free skate in 12th place.

Like Rippon, Nathan Chen won a bronze medal in the team event. However, after making major mistakes on each of the three required jumping elements in the short program, Chen finished in 17th place with 82.27 points.

The top 24 skaters from the field of 30 advance to the free skate, beginning Friday in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

