Shocking body-cam footage shows deputies reviving man from 4th overdose

We have to warn you, some of what you're about to see is intense.

This body camera video shows Cheatham County deputies responding to an opioid overdose.

The man isn't breathing, he barely has a pulse.

You can see medics using Narcan to bring him back to life

Here's the thing, deputies have been here before. In fact, they've now had to save this same man's life four times.

Sadly, these days, it's something emergency responders see a lot.

"We're going back again and again, and we're seeing this trend of people really don't care if they live or die," said Cheatham Co. Sheriff Mike Breedlove.

Breedlove wants a new law passed that would require someone to get treatment if they overdose a second time.

"Where they're forced to go in some type of assessment," he explained.

Breedlove spoke to legislators who told him there aren't enough rehab facilities, enough beds, enough security, enough resources...so, for now, emergency responders will have to just keep saving as many people as they can

Breedlove worries this man will not be one of them.

"Its a matter of time it's going to be when he's by himself or we just don't get there in time," Breedlove said.

