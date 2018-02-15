Gun safety debate reignites in wake of Florida school shooting

The gun safety debate resurfaced in Tennessee with new energy Thursday following the deadly Florida school shooting.

Tennessee lawmakers are at odds about the right time to talk about it as several gun-related bills are coming up for debate in the next two weeks.

Mass shooting scenes are all too familiar, and so are lawmakers sending their thoughts and prayers. But for some, it’s not enough.

“(There) is not a prayer or a moment of silence that you could say for me that would make me feel better if I lost my daughter to mass shooting at her school,” said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, a Democrat representing Memphis. “I wouldn't give a damn about your prayers or amount your moments of silence when I know you had the ability to protect us but you chose not to.”

The school shootings in Florida Wednesday and in Kentucky last month renewed the focus on gun legislation. Tennessee representatives told news reporters Thursday how they feel.

“It's time for us to protect our children and that means no more guns spread across anybody who can stand up and carry a gun,” said Democratic Rep. Sherry Jones of Nashville.

“There is plenty of time to talk about it – limiting our rights, limiting our second amendment constitutional rights and the effects it has on the security and safety of our families. But today is a day of mourning,” said Republican Rep. Glen Casada of Franklin.

News4 asked Casada when the right time was to have the discussion. Casada replied, “Tomorrow, not today.”

Tennesseans concerned about the violence want to know what action their legislators are taking.

Democrats argue they’ve tried to get support on bills that strengthen background checks. With Republicans in the majority, Democrats said it’s their call. But GOP members don’t agree on what should change.

“The timing is wrong. I think when you ask about sensible, I think we as Republicans and Democrats, we're always going to disagree on sensible. Their idea of sensibility is different than ours,” said House Republican Majority Leader Rep. Ryan Williams, of Cookeville.

There is a bipartisan bill coming up this month that aims to alert TBI if someone diagnosed with a mental illness tries to buy a gun. There is also a bill that seeks to regulate bump stocks, the device the Las Vegas shooter used to shoot bullets faster.

