Spanish snowboarder wins a bronze medal — and also a tattoo bet

Snowboarder Regino Hernandez made a bet with his skiman that if he won a medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics, they would both tattoo their big-bearded faces on each other.

Well, he won.

Hernandez took home bronze in men's snowboardcross Thursday, giving Spain only its third Winter Games medal — and first since 1992.

Now he and Luca Trionte, the man in charge of preparing his boards, are getting tattoos.

Hernandez says, "Here, the bets are for life. Nothing like just shaving beards. Beards will grow back."

Hernandez's only concern was where exactly to place his friend's face.

He tells Spanish sports daily Marca: "I will have to find a place that is not too visible. Luckily, I have many tattoos, so I hope it won't get noticed too much."