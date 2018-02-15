Neighbors claim rock quarry blasting creates problems for nearby homes

Some neighbors in Hendersonville say far too often, the earth's moving beneath them. They say loud blasting is making them lose control of their homes. The city's coming forward with something that might help.
There's a crack in a window on Saundersville Road. The homeowner believes that's not because of anything in her neighborhood, but rather the rock quarry nearby.
"I'm hearing from some of the neighbors about the impact on their homes," said Hendersonville mayor Jamie Clary. "They're seeing that pictures are being moved, glasses are being rattled. They're worried its having an impact on their foundations or walls or other parts of their homes."
Clary said he lives in the area hit by blasting.
Another neighbor told News 4 he feels helpless investing in a house when he has no control over damage to it. He said he never would have built here if he knew the problem was this bad.
A lot of the worries are voiced in the Facebook group, Saundersville Area Blasting Concerns, now with more than 330 members. Most posts reference the quarry belonging to Rogers Group Inc. Clary said its hard to know which problems belong to this specific blasting site or one of two others.
"Part of the problem is we have at least three projects going on over there," he said. "It could be three different companies doing the blasting. There are subdivisions being built near the Rogers Group quarry, and those subdivisions, as they move forward, the development companies are using blasting companies."
Reps for Rogers Group did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Several neighbors said they've also had difficulty reaching the company, and they want to work with them to understand why blasting can't be done at a lower level.
Neighbors are discussing the blasting problems in a meeting at city hall Thursday, February 15 at 7pm.
Clary said he'll be announcing the city is looking to buy seismographs. Clary said the effort is meant to help pinpoint what specifically is causing the problems.
"The seismograph will tell us what the size of the vibrations are and also tell us what it's doing as far as how its traveling and the impacts of the blasting site," said Clary.
