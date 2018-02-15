Get up close and personal with Cross-country skiing thanks to virtual reality sponsored by Intel True VR.

Virtual reality allows you to experience the race right alongside some of your favorite Olympic athletes.

The clip below lets you experience all of the excitement surrounding Cross-country skiing. The video provides you with an inside look before, during and after the race. Pretty cool right?





During the PyeongChang Games, NBC will be rolling out over 50 hours of live virtual reality content.

Each night a different sport will be covered, allowing you the viewer to be right there with the action as it's actually happening.

In order to tap into all the virtual reality NBC will be offering throughout the Olympics, it's simple.

Just download the NBC Sports VR app to your smartphone and boom you're good to go. No goggles, no extra equipment, just your mobile device!

Don't miss a moment of the action. Here's the entire virtual reality programming schedule so you can get a closer look into your favorite Olympic sports.

Full VR programming schedule



Date





Coverage





Time (ET)





Fri., Feb. 9





Opening Ceremony





8 p.m.*







Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)





9 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 10





Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)





9 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 11





Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)





7:05 p.m.





Mon., Feb. 12





Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)





6:05 a.m.







Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)





8 p.m.











Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)





11 p.m.





Tues., Feb. 13





Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)





8:30 p.m.





Wed., Feb. 14





Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)





8:30 p.m.





Thurs., Feb. 15





Skeleton (Men’s Final)





7:30 p.m.





Fri., Feb. 16





Skeleton (Women’s Runs)





6:20 a.m.







Figure Skating (Men’s Free)





8 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 17





Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)





5 a.m.







Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)





8:15 p.m.











Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)





11:45 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 18





--





--





Mon., Feb. 19





Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)





7:30 a.m.







Figure Skating (Ice Dance)





8 p.m.





Tues., Feb. 20





Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)





9 p.m.





Wed., Feb. 21





Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)





11:10 p.m.





Thurs., Feb. 22





Big Air (Women’s Final)





7:30 p.m.





Fri., Feb. 23





Big Air (Men’s Final)





8 p.m.





Sat., Feb. 24





Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)





11:10 p.m.





Sun., Feb. 25





Closing Ceremony





8 p.m.*





*Indicates same-day delay